CAMDEN, Del. (CBS) – An equine clinic in Delaware is warning horse owners to keep a close eye on their animals and property after a pony was sexually molested.

Delaware State Police say the incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 16. Investigators say someone trespassed onto the barn on Pony Track Road in Camden, Delaware and attacked the horse during the overnight hours of Aug. 15-16.

The pony was in her owner’s barn at the time of the attack.

The Delmarva Equine Clinic says the animal suffered significant trauma, but is expected to recover.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.