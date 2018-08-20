14-Year-Old Boy Left Fighting For Life After Shooting In North Philadelphia

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia that has left a 14-year-old boy fighting for his life.
The gunfire broke out overnight on the 3100 block of Park Avenue, near Temple’s Health Sciences Center Campus.
Police responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
They found the teenager and a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
“We know at least 20 shots were fired from two separate caliber semi-automatic weapons,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “it appears this may have been some sort of shootout.”
Both the teenager and the 25-year-old victim are in critical condition.
Police hope nearby surveillance cameras will help them catch the shooters.