Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia that has left a 14-year-old boy fighting for his life.

The gunfire broke out overnight on the 3100 block of Park Avenue, near Temple’s Health Sciences Center Campus.

Police responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

14-Year-Old Boy Left Fighting For Life After Shooting In North Philadelphia

Credit: CBS3

They found the teenager and a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

“We know at least 20 shots were fired from two separate caliber semi-automatic weapons,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “it appears this may have been some sort of shootout.”

Both the teenager and the 25-year-old victim are in critical condition.

Police hope nearby surveillance cameras will help them catch the shooters.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s