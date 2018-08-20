14-Year-Old Boy Left Fighting For Life After Shooting In North Philadelphia

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia that has left a 14-year-old boy fighting for his life.

The gunfire broke out overnight on the 3100 block of Park Avenue, near Temple’s Health Sciences Center Campus.

TUalert: Shooting reported at 3100 block of Park Ave. near Health Sciences Center Campus. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) August 20, 2018

Police responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

They found the teenager and a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

“We know at least 20 shots were fired from two separate caliber semi-automatic weapons,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. “it appears this may have been some sort of shootout.”

Both the teenager and the 25-year-old victim are in critical condition.

Police hope nearby surveillance cameras will help them catch the shooters.