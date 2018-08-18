Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Officials have arrested one of three suspects accused of shooting two Camden County metro detectives.

Authorities arrested Juan Figueroa, 20, in Gloucester City, New Jersey Saturday. Police continue to search for Alexander DeJesus, 19, and Ammar Hall, 26. The $60,000 reward remains for information leading to their arrest.

The detectives were shot in an unmarked car at Broadway and Walnut Streets in Camden on Aug. 7 around 8:30 p.m.

All three suspects are being charged with criminal attempt murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police by dialing 9-1-1.