CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Two Camden detectives are at the hospital recovering after they were shot on Tuesday night, authorities say.

“They were essentially ambushed,” said police during a press conference on Tuesday night. “A male walked up and began opening fire anywhere between 10-25 rounds.”

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. near Broadway and Mount Vernon Streets.

Police say the officers were in plain clothes and sitting at a traffic light in an unmarked car when they were approached by at least one gunman.

Two detectives, a male and a female, were injured in the shooting. One detective suffered a gunshot wound to the hand, another was shot in the arm.

The officers were transported to an area hospital where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the one detective was able to return fire but it’s unclear if the suspect was struck.

The shooter remains at large at this time. Police say there may be more than one gunman due to the amount of gunfire.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police by dialing 9-1-1.

