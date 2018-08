Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Three men are wanted in connection with the shooting of two Camden County metro detectives.

Police say they are searching for Alexander Dejesus, Ammar Hall and Juan Figueroa.

Dejesus and Hall are being charged with criminal attempt murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

The detectives have since been released from the hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police by dialing 9-1-1.