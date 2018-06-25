Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are appealing to the public for help as they seem to be backing off confidence that a vehicle turned over to them was used in the hit-and-run that killed a 5-year-old boy.

Xavier Moy was killed in the hit-and-run on the 5000 block of Irving Street in West Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.

Police issued a news release Sunday night saying the vehicle used in the fatal hit-and-run had been located. On Monday morning, Accident Investigation Division Capt. Mark Overwise said they were still trying to obtain a search warrant to begin the process of confirming the vehicle was part of the deadly crash.

Investigators released images of the blueish/green car over the weekend, along with a license plate. The owner of the car surrendered the vehicle to authorities Sunday night.

Police says the owner did not know they were searching for the car until they learned about it on the news.

Overwise is asking the public for help in case they know anything related to the hit-and-run.

“It was Friday afternoon around 4 p.m., between 4 and 4:10. The area of the crash was the 5000 block of Irving Street in Southwest Philadelphia. Anyone who was in that area who thinks they may have seen something related to that crash, we would ask them to call us and tell us no matter how insignificant they think that may be,” said Overwise.

Sources say that these investigations are painstaking to put together, there are no easy answers and conclusions are not reached very quickly.

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $5,000 reward Saturday for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.