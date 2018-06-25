Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Pennsylvania man is facing drug charges after allegedly trying to pass through TSA security at Philadelphia International Airport with more than three dozen bags of heroin.

Authorities say Augustine Passanante was at a TSA checkpoint at Terminal A-West when the body scanner detected an anomaly. Agents reportedly found Passanante in possession of 42 bags of heroin and a vial of methamphetamine.

Passanante was heading to Montego Bay, Jamaica on an American Airlines flight.

He was taken into custody by the Tinicum Township Police Department and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 2.