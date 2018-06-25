BREAKING: Philadelphia Police Appealing To Public For Help In Hit-And-Run That Killed 5-Year-Old Boy
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect is accused of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend following a barricade situation at a North Philadelphia home on Sunday morning.

Police say they were initially called to the 5200 block of Marwood Street shortly after 4 a.m. when a 24-year-old woman ran from a home and toward officers.

Police say the victim told them that her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Shawon Tennessee, sexually and physically assaulted her.

According to police, Tennessee barricaded himself inside the home and refused to leave. SWAT officers arrived on the scene and were able to locate Tennessee inside the home.

He was then taken into custody and transported to the Special Victims Unit for further investigation.

Tennessee has been charged with rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault and other related offenses.

