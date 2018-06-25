Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men charged with killing Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson III are expected to plead guilty on Monday.

The District Attorney’s office has taken the death penalty for suspects Carlton Hipps and Ramone Williams off the table in exchange for a plea deal.

“It’s a smack in the face, it’s disrespectful and it’s ignorant. Point blank,” said Wilson’s sister, Shaki’ra Wilson-Burroughs.

Wilson’s sister says the Chief of Homicide of the District Attorney’s office called Friday to inform the family of a plea deal. They say the brothers were offered life sentences, plus 50 to 100 years in prison, if they plead guilty and give up their appeal rights.

“I was shaking. I didn’t even have a chance to process it before he was off the phone,” said Wilson-Burroughs.

Months ago, the Wilsons wanted Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner to step aside in the case, fearing he would uphold his campaign pledge against the death penalty.

The men are accused of killing officer Wilson inside a Game Stop in North Philadelphia in March 2015. The officer stopped at the Game Stop to pick up a present for his young son. Surveillance video shows as Hipps and Williams enter the store and open fire. Wilson later died at a hospital.

His grandmother says they’ve been waiting for justice for years since.

“They had the gun, they had the witnesses, they had the video, and they had the murderers. There was nothing lacking. Now, he gets into office and wants to investigate. Investigate what?” said grandmother Constance Wilson. “What do you mean give them a deal? They don’t need a deal. They are cold-blooded killers.”

Last summer, a city judge approved the prosecution’s push to seek the death penalty, though there is currently a hold on all death penalty cases under Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the District Attorney’s office numerous times, but they have declined to comment.