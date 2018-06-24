Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An overnight barricade situation has ended in north philadelphia.

Police Investigating Woman’s Possible Abduction At CVS

Police and SWAT teams were on the 5200 block of Marwood Road this morning.

A man reportedly barricaded himself inside of a home on the block.

He was taken into custody just before 6 a.m.

Police: Teen Hospitalized After Being Shot During Argument In Brewerytown

It is not confirmed why the barricade began.

We’re continuing to follow this developing story.