PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating the vehicle wanted in the hit and run death of 5-year-old Xavier Moy.

The car is described as a blue, 4 door Hyundai Sonata, model year between 2015 and 2017.

Police believe this is the vehicle that struck and killed the young boy near 50th and Irving Friday afternoon.

Vigil Held For 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In West Philadelphia Hit And Run 

There is a $5,000 cash reward for anyone that has information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information about this case, contact police.

 

