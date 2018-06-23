Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating the vehicle wanted in the hit and run death of 5-year-old Xavier Moy.

The car is described as a blue, 4 door Hyundai Sonata, model year between 2015 and 2017.

Police believe this is the vehicle that struck and killed the young boy near 50th and Irving Friday afternoon.

There is a $5,000 cash reward for anyone that has information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information about this case, contact police.