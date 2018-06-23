Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There were prayers for justice at a candlelight vigil as police hunt for the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed 5-year-old Xavier Moy.

“It’s about him and a celebration of life,” said Xavier’s father Logan White.

A balloon release, among tearful hugs and prayers Saturday night at a candlelight vigil honoring a little boy with an infectious smile and his dad says that he also had a big heart.

#VIDEO: Balloons released for 5y/o Xavier Moy, killed in hit & run outside his home on Irving St yesterday in West Philly @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Ivi8GJNlGV — Chantee Lans CBS 3 (@ChanteeLans) June 24, 2018

“I’m so honored to say I was around him,” said White. “He made me stronger. That was my strong man, you know.”

Five-year-old Xavier Moy was stuck and killed Friday near his West Philadelphia home on the 5500 block of Irving Street.

FOP: ‘People Are Walking On The Grave Of Robert Wilson,’ District Attorney Won’t Seek Death Penalty

“It’ ain’t right,” said White. “It ain’t right man. All you got to do is care a little bit. If you care a little bit, that changes a lot.”

Neighbors gathered outside of Xavier’s house to write heartfelt notes for his parents. His mom stricken with grief is thankful for the community’s support.

“I really appreciate everybody coming down for Xavier,” said Jasmine Moy, Xavier’s mother. “And it kills me because if he had so much love like this, I can’t imagine the amount of love he would’ve had if he had the chance to become an adult.”

There is a $5,000 cash reward for anyone that has information that leads to an arrest.