PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The impending snowstorm is already causing disruptions for SEPTA commuters for Wednesday.

Latest Nor’easter Expected To Dump Up To Foot Of Snow In Some Parts

SEPTA General Manager Jeffrey Knueppel announced Tuesday that the regional rail lines will be running on a severe storm schedule during the snowstorm. Knueppel says it will be a Saturday schedule for most lines and that there will be a reduction in a number of trains that will run.

Knueppel added that there will likely be suspensions on some bus routes depending on how bad the snow gets.

Weather App

He also said that SEPTA will make service adjustments as needed for commuters.

School Closings

Six to 12 inches of snow is expected to fall across the region.

Snow Preparations Underway As Region Gets Ready For Nor’Easter #4

A winter storm warning goes into effect at 6 p.m.