PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A State of Emergency has been declared in New Jersey as the Delaware Valley braces for more snow.

Officials say all state offices will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather conditions.

A State of Emergency has been declared by @GovMurphy State offices will be CLOSED on Wednesday, 3/21/18, due to inclement weather conditions. Non-essential personnel should NOT report to work for their normal shift. Essential employees should report on schedule. #ReadyNJ @NJSP pic.twitter.com/8KTLYsZEVv — NJOEM (@ReadyNJ) March 20, 2018

Non-essential personnel should not report to work for their normal shift.

Essential employees should report on schedule.

The fourth nor’easter of the month is expected to bring more snow than originally expected, as 6 to 12 inches is expected to fall across the region.

