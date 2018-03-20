WEATHER: Some Areas Could See Foot Of Snow | PennDOT, Pa. Turnpike Banning Certain Trucks, Trailers | SEPTA Regional Rail, PATCO Altering SchedulesLatest Forecast | Radar | Philly Declares Snow Emergency | State Of Emergency: NJ | Philly Public, Archdiocese Schools Closed WednesdaySchool Closings/Early Dismissals | Community Cancellations
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A State of Emergency has been declared in New Jersey as the Delaware Valley braces for more snow.

Officials say all state offices will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather conditions.

Non-essential personnel should not report to work for their normal shift.

Essential employees should report on schedule.

The fourth nor’easter of the month is expected to bring more snow than originally expected, as 6 to 12 inches is expected to fall across the region.

WEATHER: Nor’easter Expected To Dump Foot Of Snow In Some Areas | PennDOT, Pa. Turnpike Banning Certain Trucks, Trailers | SEPTA Regional Rail To Run On Severe Storm Schedule | Latest Forecast | Radar | Philly Archdiocese Schools To Close Wednesday | School Closings/Early Dismissals | Community Cancellations

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch