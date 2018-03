PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has announced all city Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday.

1/ PLEASE NOTE: Due to impending inclement weather as forecasted by the @NWS, Archdiocesan high schools & parochial elementary schools in the City of Philadelphia will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. — Archdiocese Phila. (@ArchPhilly) March 20, 2018

Up to a foot of snow could fall in some areas.

