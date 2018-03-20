CBS Philly has received the following community cancellations for Wednesday, March 20.

Alphabetical by name of organization — use your browser’s “search” function to find a particular event. If an event you are interested in is not mentioned here, you may want to contact the sponsoring organization for more information.

Rutgers University in Camden cancelled an ex-offender reentry awareness simulation scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday inside the Campus Center.

CBS Philly has received the following community cancellations for Wednesday, March 28.

Stockton University in South Jersey cancelled a keynote presentation by slam poet Blythe Baird scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 28 inside the Campus Center Theater.