PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike will be banning certain types of trucks and trailers due to the impending nor’easter.

The ban goes into effect Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The turnpike is restricting these types of vehicles on the roadways:

  • empty straight CDL-weighted trucks;
  • Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);
  • tractors hauling empty trailers;
  • any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;
  • all motorcycles; and
  • all recreational vehicles, or RVs.

Those vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the turnpike’s east-west mainline from Ohio to New Jersey (I-76, 70/76, and 276) and on the entire Northeastern Extension (I-476) beginning at 8 p.m.

The restrictions will remain in place through the storm.

A winter storm warning goes into effect this evening and lasts through tomorrow.

