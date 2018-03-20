PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike will be banning certain types of trucks and trailers due to the impending nor’easter.

The ban goes into effect Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The turnpike is restricting these types of vehicles on the roadways:

empty straight CDL-weighted trucks;

Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);

tractors hauling empty trailers;

any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;

all motorcycles; and

all recreational vehicles, or RVs.

Those vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the turnpike’s east-west mainline from Ohio to New Jersey (I-76, 70/76, and 276) and on the entire Northeastern Extension (I-476) beginning at 8 p.m.

The restrictions will remain in place through the storm.

A winter storm warning goes into effect this evening and lasts through tomorrow.