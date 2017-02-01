CBS Philadelphia Weather
Camden County Issues Code Blue AdvisoryWith overnight temperatures forecast to drop to the mid-20s, Camden County's health department has issued a Code Blue advisory.
Second Alberta Clipper To Bring Possible Snow TuesdayGet ready for more flakes to fly Tuesday when a second Alberta Clipper will drop into the region.
Weather: Snow For Some Areas Overnight & Monday MorningThe best chance for accumulations will be across Delaware, southern New Jersey and the Maryland Eastern Shore.
Jersey Shore Working To Get Beaches Back To Normal Following Nor'easterWhat were round mounds are now collapsing cliffs after Ventnor’s dune system took a hit this week from the storm.
Jersey Shore Dealing With Beach Erosion, Flooding Following Powerful Nor'easterThe storm took a toll on the beaches as erosion is a big concern in stormy weather.
Weather Blog: Powerful Storm To Dump 1 To 2 Inches Of Rain In RegionThis is still a major storm for our area and a slow mover to boot.
CBS 3 STEM: How Often Is He Correct? Punxsutawney Phil May Need A New Day JobLauren Casey explains.
Katie's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: February 1, 2017Katie Fehlinger has the Wednesday afternoon forecast.
Katie Has Your Wednesday Morning ForecastTODAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High around 48.
Kate's 11pm Tuesday Forecast: January 31, 2017Kate Bilo has the latest on the weather.
Kate's 6pm Tuesday Evening ForecastKate Bilo has the latest weather report.
Lauren's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Jan. 31, 2017Lauren Casey has the Tuesday afternoon forecast.