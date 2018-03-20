PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — It might be spring but winter is refusing to go away.

The fourth nor’easter of the month is expected to bring more snow than originally expected, as 6 to 12 inches is expected to fall across the region.

The heaviest bands are likely across New Jersey, while Philadelphia will be on the lower end of the range.

Wednesday’s snow is going to be an all-day event, as the storm won’t clear out until around 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Wind gusts during the nor’easter could peak as high as 45 mph.

The impending snowstorm has already caused the Archdiocese of Philadelphia to close its high schools and parochial schools for Wednesday.

Sleet and freezing rain are expected by Tuesday afternoon, the first day of spring. The mixed precipitation should turn to all snow by late Tuesday and continue through most of Wednesday.

Widespread power outages are possible, especially Wednesday, with gusts blowing up to 45 mph.

The jet stream, the upper level river of air that guides weather, is stuck in a plunging pattern that brings plenty of moisture from the south up the East Coast, said Brian Hurley, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

Four nor’easters in three weeks is highly unusual, but it happens when a pattern locks in. And that’s happened, Hurley said.

Officials are cautioning against unnecessary travel Wednesday afternoon and evening, when snow could be falling as much as 4 inches per hour.

