PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On this first day of spring, it’s the winter weather that has everyone’s attention. Road crews are ready to tackle the fourth Nor’easter in three weeks.

Even though it’s the first day of spring, PennDOT Spokesman Brad Rudolph says road crews are in winter mode.

“Our winter services push on despite what the calendar says,” said Rudolph.

PennDOT has 400 plus trucks ready to go, 70,000 tons of salt, and crews ready to plow and treat the roads and be available for anything else that may pop up.

“We do have crews on standby to deal with any emergency situations. Removing trees from state highways – those kinds of things,” said Rudolph.

Rudolph says it has been a taxing time for PennDOT crews. In between storms, many have been filling potholes.

“They’ve done a fantastic job. They’ve worked a lot of hours and they’ll continue to do so,” said Rudolph.

But now, it’s back to the roads for more snow.