Report: Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead Arrested For Shoplifting

July 24, 2017 2:26 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another Cowboys player is reportedly in trouble.

According to TMZ.com, Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead was arrested for shoplifting in June. Whitehead allegedly stole from a convenience store in Virginia, VA for shoplifting/petit larceny under $200.

TMZ reports Whitehead did not show up for his court appearance on July 6th.

Whitehead, 25, joined the Cowboys in 2015 as an undrafted free-agent. He signed a 3 year deal worth $1,585,000.

So far this offseason, these Cowboys have been in the news for negative incidents:

Nolan Carroll (DWI), Damien Wilson (aggravated assault), Dak Prescott (fake autographs), David Irving (suspended), Ezekiel Elliott, and Randy Gregory (suspended).

Comments

One Comment

  1. Robert F. Schaffer says:
    July 24, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    This guy got a 1.5 millions dollar deal and he had to STEAL STUFF. Boy, is he in trouble. Once a thief is always a thief.

