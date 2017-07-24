Report: Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead Arrested For Shoplifting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another Cowboys player is reportedly in trouble.
According to TMZ.com, Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead was arrested for shoplifting in June. Whitehead allegedly stole from a convenience store in Virginia, VA for shoplifting/petit larceny under $200.
TMZ reports Whitehead did not show up for his court appearance on July 6th.
Whitehead, 25, joined the Cowboys in 2015 as an undrafted free-agent. He signed a 3 year deal worth $1,585,000.
So far this offseason, these Cowboys have been in the news for negative incidents:
Nolan Carroll (DWI), Damien Wilson (aggravated assault), Dak Prescott (fake autographs), David Irving (suspended), Ezekiel Elliott, and Randy Gregory (suspended).
One Comment
This guy got a 1.5 millions dollar deal and he had to STEAL STUFF. Boy, is he in trouble. Once a thief is always a thief.