Report: Ezekiel Elliott Involved In Late-Night Altercation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More bad trouble for the Dallas Cowboys.
According to 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher, Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a late-night altercation with a bouncer at Clutch Bar on Cedar Springs in Dallas.
“The Cowboys are aware of the accusations,” Fisher reported Monday on 105.3 The Fan.
Elliott could still face discipline from the NFL for allegedly abusing a woman last summer.
The NFL will take a look at, according to Fisher, “these are exact words from a source — ‘accumulative nature of Zeke’e behavior.'”
Fisher says he does not yet know if any arrests have been made.
The Cowboys continue to find trouble. Already this summer, linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested and pass-rusher David Irving is facing a four-game PED suspension.
Elliott, 21, rushed for an NFL best 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns (3rd best) as a Cowboys rookie last season.