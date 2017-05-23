Report: Cowboys DE David Irving Facing 4-Game Suspension

May 23, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cowboys defensive end David Irving is facing a four-game suspension, according to 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport has confirmed the report.

Fisher reports that Irving is “discussing with Dallas Cowboys team officials today the possibility that he’s failed a drug test for supplements.”

Irving, 23, signed with the Cowboys in September of 2015 as an undrafted free-agent. Irving had 4.0 sacks and four forced fumbles last season. He was also ejected during a game on November 6th against the Cleveland Browns for fighting.

