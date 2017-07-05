NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Cowboys LB Damien Wilson Reportedly Arrested

July 5, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested on Tuesday night and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a report.

Wilson has reportedly since be released from custody on a $20,000 bond.

Wilson, 24, was a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2015. He recorded 34 tackles playing in all 16 games last season.

Cowboys corner and former Eagle Nolan Carroll was arrested in May, while Cowboys defensive end David Irving received a four-game PED suspension in June.

