Former Eagles CB Nolan Carroll Reportedly Arrested On DWI Charge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Eagle and current Dallas Cowboy, Nolan Carroll, was reportedly arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
According to ESPN.com, a Dallas police officer pulled Carroll over after “an unspecified traffic violation.” Carroll apparently posted bond on Monday afternoon.
Carroll, 30, signed a three-year deal worth $10 million with the Cowboys this offseason. The cornerback, a fifth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2010, played for the Eagles for the past three seasons.
He started all 16 games for the first time in his career last season, recording one interception and 41 tackles.