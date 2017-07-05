Dak Prescott Accused Of Using Autograph Machine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What is it with NFC East quarterbacks and forgery?
In April, Giants QB Eli Manning was accused of providing fake game-used memorabilia to a collector. And now, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is caught up in an autograph scandal.
Prescott is being accused of using a machine to sign his autograph for a memorabilia company, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.
“I immediately knew they were autopen,” Steve Grad, principal authenticator at Beckett Grading Services, told ESPN.com of five Prescott autograph cards. “I’ve never heard of a modern athlete doing this.
“They had a very machine-like feel. You could see the starts and stops.”
Prescott, 23, went 13-3 in his first NFL season with the Cowboys. He threw for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only four interceptions.