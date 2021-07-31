BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed eight tornadoes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey during Thursday’s storm, including the EF-3 storm in eastern Pennsylvania and an EF-2 tornado that started in the Keystone State and then moved into the Garden State. The storms are just another example of recent severe weather in the region.

Authorities in Bucks County said the EF-3 tornado that contained top winds of 140 mph when it struck Bensalem, damaging an auto dealership and a mobile home park. The city’s public safety director said four people were injured at the dealership and one at a nearby business, but all injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Forecasters said an EF-2 tornado was confirmed near New Hope, Pennsylvania, in the Washington Crossing Historic Park area, and the storm then went across the Delaware River into Mercer County, New Jersey, where homeowners spent Friday dealing with damage from uprooted trees. That storm had peak winds up to 115 mph, forecasters said.

Forecasters confirmed two tornados in Ocean County, one rated an EF-2 that went from Waretown to Barnegat Light with peak winds up to 115 mph. Another tornado was rated an EF-1 with winds of 100 mph to 105 mph.

Forecasters said an EF-1 tornado in the Plumstead Township area of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, had peak winds up to 90 mph. A sixth tornado, an EF-0, was confirmed in Northeast Philadelphia, with peak winds of 60 to 80 mph. A seventh tornado, an EF-1, struck in Windsor, Mercer County, and forecasters on Saturday confirmed an eighth, an EF-0, in Slatington, Lehigh County, with more details expected later.

The weather service issued a dozen tornado warnings for New Jersey on Thursday. The state had already seen three small tornados in July: two twisters during Tropical Storm Elsa in Little Egg Harbor in Ocean County and Woodbine in Cape May County, and a July 17 tornado in a portion of Burlington County.

Those tornados come as parts of the tri-state area try to rebuild after severe weather earlier this month.

Federal SBA loans are now available to people in Burlington County towns that were hit hard by flash flooding on July 12.

There are three types: Home disaster loans of up to $200,000 are available to homeowners, and business physical disaster loans and economic injury disaster loans of up to $2 million are available to businesses.

Residents can apply online or call 800-659-2955.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)