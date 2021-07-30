CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBS) – The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Ocean County, New Jersey on Thursday. The NWS says the tornadoes touched down in the Waretown and Cedar Bridge area in Barnegat Township.

Both were rated EF-1 with winds of 100-105 mph.

Thursday’s storms left damage on Long Beach Island, New Jersey. Crews were cleaning debris out of a pool at High Bar Harbor Yacht Club on Barnegat Bay on Friday.

Chopper 3 also spotted nearby buildings with roofs torn off.

At least one small boat was found between houses.