UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — At the moment, Bucks County highway maintenance says parts of River Road remain closed on Friday. There are road-closed signs up on several streets.
Highway maintenance is asking people to obey road closed signs and not go around them due to the power lines that got knocked down during the storm still being hot. A power line that fell in the area burned a hole through the road.READ MORE: 2 EF-1 Tornadoes Touched Down In Ocean County, New Jersey, National Weather Service Confirms Residents Begin To Clean Up, Assess Damage After Two Tornadoes Touch Down In Bucks County Leaving Path Of Destruction
“I do not know of any damage to any houses,” Highway maintenance manager Kevin Sugalsk said. “I just know up and down River Road here from the New Hope area south in that general area we had a possible tornado touchdown. I don’t have, I can’t confirm or deny that one did touchdown but it is significant damage to some trees we have a road crew out and Peco’s out right now trying to restore everything.”MORE NEWS: EXPLAINER: In Delaware, Few Tenants Actually Get Evicted
Again, crews are asking people to adhere to the road-closed signs.