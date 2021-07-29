BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — All employees at the Faulkner Buick GMC Dealership have been accounted for after a suspected tornado hit the building Thursday, according to officials.

Bill Rollin, the director for emergency alerts for Bucks, Montgomery and Delaware Counties tells CBS3 a mass casualty incident was “declared by Bucks County, crews from across Bensalem Township are currently on scene.”

According to Rollin, a mass casualty incident is defined as “any incident where 3 or more people are injured.” The county gave the incident a number 3, which means there could be between three and 20 people impacted.

According to Rollin, all the dealership employees have been accounted for. Adrian Ramos wasn’t in the building at the time of the storm, but he was supposed to be

“I’m a lot attendant here. My buddy had to switch shifts with me,” he tells CBS3. “He had a game or something that came up, so I had to switch with him.”

Ramos went to the site in order to check on his coworkers.

The dealership is near Trevose, where the fire company tweeted pictures of the scene.

Please avoid the area by Faulkner Trevose. Our thoughts are with those affected. pic.twitter.com/fFfOi0trRU — Trevose Fire Company (@TFC484) July 30, 2021

The building contains between four and five different dealerships. Rollin says the service center was the hardest hit.

“Thank God everyone is safe and everyone made it out,” Ramos says.

The damage comes after severe weather pummeled the region Thursday evening. The National Weather Service will confirm the tornado and other information after surveying the site.