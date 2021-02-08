TAMPA BAY, Fl. (CBS/AP) — Eagles fans had a presence at Super Bowl 55. Philadelphia native Kevin Boyd rocked his Brandon Graham jersey in the stands at Raymond James Stadium Sunday night.
Boyd was one of 7,500 health care workers given a ticket to the game.
He is a registered nurse and works at a hospital in Tampa Bay.
Meanwhile, Tom Brady cemented his status as the greatest of all time Sunday night.
Brady threw for 201 yards passing and three touchdowns, including two to tight end Rob Gronkowski, in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominating Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
It was a sublime performance, filled with dinks and dunks — and plenty of help from a Kansas City defense that imploded with eight first-half penalties, all of them critical, as Tampa Bay rolled to a 21-6 lead.
Brady earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP award.
Brady wasn’t much into reflecting or dissecting or ranking where this title falls among his ever-growing list of championships and success. He did promise, however, that he’d be back.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
