PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia public school teachers are not returning to their classrooms on Monday. Instead, they will be protesting what some say are unsafe conditions in school buildings.

A news conference and protest is planned for 8:30 a.m. at Gompers Elementary, as well as in at least a dozen schools across the city.

Many are still at odds with the district over COVID-19 safety measures.

“We are PFT. We are a union. So we are one voice,” teacher Charlotte McCracken said.

And as of now, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers is telling its members to stay home. They say it’s a matter of safety for teachers, staff, and students.

“I will do everything I can to keep myself and my students and other staff safe,” McCracken said.

Teachers in grades pre-K through 2nd were supposed to return to classrooms Monday and then the students were to return in two weeks. But on Friday, Jerry Jordan, the president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers told his members not to show up, and instead be available remotely.

“There’s a variety of concerns and it’s just so broad. It covers the heating systems and ventilation and just the things they’re going to need to feel safe in their buildings,” Jordan said.

Teachers are claiming the buildings are unsafe. They say not only are the schools unsafe because of the pandemic, but they also say heat, lead and asbestos are still major concerns. The school district told Eyewitness News late Sunday that mediation is still ongoing and they hope to come to a resolution in time for students to return to class later this month.

“I’m ready to go back but I’m ready to go back into a building that I know is ready for me,” McCracken said.

Meanwhile, the district has stepped up security ahead of the planned protests.

