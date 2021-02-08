TAMPA BAY, Fl. (CBS/AP) — The Super Bowl got off to a rousing start thanks to Philadelphia native Jazmine Sullivan. The Grammy nominee is getting rave reviews for her rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner with Eric Church.

It was the first duet at the Super Bowl in more than a decade.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady cemented his status as the greatest of all time Sunday night.

Brady threw for 201 yards passing and three touchdowns, including two to tight end Rob Gronkowski, in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominating Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was a sublime performance, filled with dinks and dunks — and plenty of help from a Kansas City defense that imploded with eight first-half penalties, all of them critical, as Tampa Bay rolled to a 21-6 lead.

Brady earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

Brady wasn’t much into reflecting or dissecting or ranking where this title falls among his ever-growing list of championships and success. He did promise, however, that he’d be back.

Super Bowl parties looked a lot different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but CBS3 found some fans enjoying the game at Craft Hall in Northern Liberties last night — with a much smaller crowd than normal.

Tune in to CBS This Morning at 8 a.m. to hear from Jazmine Sullivan about her Super Bowl performance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

