PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – You’re going to want to watch out for icy and slick conditions today if you have to hit the road. The morning temperatures will plunge into the teens and all the slush and water will freeze, leading to patches of black ice across the region.

We start the week dry, but cold with highs below freezing all day. The weather is expected to turn rather stormy this week with multiple systems crossing the region.

Our first of two systems this week hits early Tuesday. This is a fast-moving system that may begin as light snow or a mix in the city and suburbs but will change over quickly to rain. In the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley, 1-2 inches of snow are possible. The snow/mix/rain should end by mid-afternoon.

Wednesday will cloud up as our next system approaches. It’s looking likely that snow will begin on Wednesday night and continue through much of the day Thursday. Still some model disagreement on whether this system coalesces into one strong storm throughout Thursday into early Friday, or remains two separate waves with a break in the action in between, but it does look likely that Thursday will bring another round of accumulating snow, possibly ending as a mix on Friday. We will continue to monitor this next system.

