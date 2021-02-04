LOWER POTTSGROVE, Pa. (CBS) — A teenager was rushed to the hospital late Wednesday afternoon after a serious sledding accident. It happened in Lower Pottsgrove, Montgomery County.
Police say the 16-year-old was on a saucer-type sled and couldn’t steer it. She slammed into a tree stump, seriously injuring her back.
Medics had to use a rescue sled to reach the teen because the hill was so steep.
Parts of Montgomery County saw up to 15 inches of snow this week.
