PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 66-year-old man who was stabbed 16 times is in police custody after a woman was stabbed nine times at a rooming house in North Philadelphia. The stabbing happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday on the 1400 block of West Allegheny Avenue.
Police say the victim, believed to be in her early 40s, was stabbed nine times from the hip area up to her shoulder. She was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.
The 66-year-old man was also stabbed 16 times in the head and upper body, but he is in stable condition and being held as a prisoner.
A weapon was recovered at the scene.
No further information is available at this time.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf To Seek More Public School Funding By Increasing State’s Personal Income Tax Rate
SNOW TOTALS: How Much Snow Has Fallen Already In Your Neighborhood?
Man Fatally Shoots Married Couple, Then Self Following Snow Disposal Argument, Luzerne County Officials Say