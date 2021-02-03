PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A powerful Nor’easter continues to slam the Philadelphia area as snow has accumulated in areas from the northwest Philadelphia suburbs to Delaware.
Here are some of the unofficial snow totals from around the region reported as of 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
These NWS observations are collected from a variety of sources, including trained spotters.
PENNSYLVANIA
Berks County
Bern Township — 24.5 inches
Reading — 23 inches
Huffs Church — 24.1 inches
Fleetwood — 26 inches
Mertztown — 26 inches
West Lawn — 18 inches
Wyomissing — 17.8 inches
Spring Township — 19.3 inches
Wernersville — 22 inches
Bucks County
Springtown — 31.2 inches
West Rockhill Township — 14 inches
Chalfont — 11.8 inches
Langhorne — 13 inches
Feasterville-Trevose — 10.6 inches
Yardley — 9.8 inches
Bensalem — 10 inches
Newtown — 13.3 inches
Sellersville — 12.7 inches
Warminster — 10 inches
Quakertown — 22 inches
New Hope — 9.5 inches
Chester County
East Nantmeal Townsihp — 16.1 inches
Pughtown — 11.2 inches
Uwchlan Township — 8 inches
Valley Forge — 10.2 inches
West Caln Township — 8 inches
West Chester — 6.5 inches
East Coventry Township — 12.2 inches
Glenmore — 8 inches
Malvern — 15 inches
East Vincent Township — 13.5 inches
Exton — 9.5 inches
Delaware County
Chadds Ford Township — 8.1 inches
Upper Chichester Township — 6.3 inches
Upper Darby — 9 inches
Villanova — 9 inches
Collingdale — 6.2 inches
Broomall — 7.6 inches
Ridley Township — 5.5 inches
Glen Mills — 5 inches
Lehigh County
Macungie — 28.3 inches
Whitehall Township — 28 inches
Lehigh Valley International Airport — 27.3 inches
New Tripoli — 19.5 inches
Coopersburg — 31 inches
Ancient Oaks — 30.1 inches
Emmaus — 22.3 inches
Montgomery County
Upper Dublin Township — 15 inches
Salford Township — 14 inches
Skippack — 14.5 inches
New Hanover Township — 13.2 inches
Royersford — 13.8 inches
King of Prussia — 14.2 inches
Ambler — 13.1 inches
Eagleville — 13.2 inches
Willow Grove — 11.5 inches
Lower Moreland Township — 9 inches
Lansdale — 8.5 inches
Trappe — 15 inches
Valley Forge — 14.7 inches
Gilbertsville — 13.2 inches
Plymouth Meeting — 13.2 inches
Schwenksville — 11 inches
Pottstown — 10.5 inches
Harleysville — 10 inches
North Wales — 8.3 inches
Wynnewood — 8 inches
Philadelphia County
Philadelphia International Airport — 7.9 inches
Philadelphia — 7.8 inches
Fox Chase — 10 inches
Stenton — 9 inches
Manayunk — 9 inches
NEW JERSEY
Atlantic County
Hammonton — 4.6 inches
Atlantic City International Airport — 1 inch
Mays Landing — 5.5 inches
Somers Point — 0.5 inch
Burlington County
Burlington — 11 inches
Moorestown — 9 inches
South Jersey Regional Airport — 9.1 inches
Westampton Township — 9.4 inches
Delran — 10 inches
Medford — 10 inches
Marlton — 10 inches
Cooperstown — 9.7 inches
Mount Holly — 9 inches
Camden County
Springdale — 9.8 inches
Blackwood — 9.5 inches
Haddon Heights — 8.1 inches
Gloucester Township — 8 inches
West Berlin — 6.7 inches
Bellmawr — 6.5 inches
Cherry Hill — 7.5 inches
Gloucester County
Pitman — 9.8 inches
Mantua — 8 inches
Washington Township — 8 inches
Williamstown — 8 inches
West Deptford — 6.4 inches
Mercer County
Princeton — 13.6 inches
Hamilton Township — 10.3 inches
East Windsor Township — 11.5 inches
Ewing — 10 inches
Hopewell — 9.8 inches
Ocean County
Jackson — 7.8 inches
Lakewood — 7.5 inches
Brick — 5.3 inches
Toms River — 4 inches
DELAWARE
Kent County
Woodside — 6.5 inches
Dover — 5 inches
New Castle County
New Castle County Airport — 4.5 inches
Hockessin — 6 inches
Bear — 4 inches
