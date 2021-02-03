CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A powerful Nor’easter continues to slam the Philadelphia area as snow has accumulated in areas from the northwest Philadelphia suburbs to Delaware.

Here are some of the unofficial snow totals from around the region reported as of 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

These NWS observations are collected from a variety of sources, including trained spotters.

PENNSYLVANIA

Berks County

Bern Township — 24.5 inches
Reading — 23 inches
Huffs Church — 24.1 inches
Fleetwood — 26 inches
Mertztown — 26 inches
West Lawn — 18 inches
Wyomissing — 17.8 inches
Spring Township — 19.3 inches
Wernersville — 22 inches

Bucks County

Springtown — 31.2 inches
West Rockhill Township — 14 inches
Chalfont — 11.8 inches
Langhorne — 13 inches
Feasterville-Trevose — 10.6 inches
Yardley — 9.8 inches
Bensalem — 10 inches
Newtown — 13.3 inches
Sellersville — 12.7 inches
Warminster — 10 inches
Quakertown — 22 inches
New Hope — 9.5 inches

Chester County

East Nantmeal Townsihp — 16.1 inches
Pughtown — 11.2 inches
Uwchlan Township — 8 inches
Valley Forge — 10.2 inches
West Caln Township — 8 inches
West Chester — 6.5 inches
East Coventry Township —  12.2 inches
Glenmore — 8 inches
Malvern — 15 inches
East Vincent Township — 13.5 inches
Exton — 9.5 inches

Delaware County

Chadds Ford Township — 8.1 inches
Upper Chichester Township — 6.3 inches
Upper Darby — 9 inches
Villanova — 9 inches
Collingdale — 6.2 inches
Broomall — 7.6 inches
Ridley Township — 5.5 inches
Glen Mills — 5 inches

Lehigh County

Macungie — 28.3 inches
Whitehall Township — 28 inches
Lehigh Valley International Airport — 27.3 inches
New Tripoli — 19.5 inches
Coopersburg — 31 inches
Ancient Oaks — 30.1 inches
Emmaus — 22.3 inches

Montgomery County

Upper Dublin Township — 15 inches
Salford Township — 14 inches
Skippack — 14.5 inches
New Hanover Township — 13.2 inches
Royersford — 13.8 inches
King of Prussia — 14.2 inches
Ambler — 13.1 inches
Eagleville — 13.2 inches
Willow Grove — 11.5 inches
Lower Moreland Township — 9 inches
Lansdale — 8.5 inches
Trappe — 15 inches
Valley Forge — 14.7 inches
Gilbertsville — 13.2 inches
Plymouth Meeting — 13.2 inches
Schwenksville — 11 inches
Pottstown — 10.5 inches
Harleysville — 10 inches
North Wales — 8.3 inches
Wynnewood — 8 inches

Philadelphia County

Philadelphia International Airport — 7.9 inches
Philadelphia — 7.8 inches
Fox Chase — 10 inches
Stenton — 9 inches
Manayunk — 9 inches



NEW JERSEY


Atlantic County


Hammonton — 4.6 inches

Atlantic City International Airport — 1 inch

Mays Landing — 5.5 inches

Somers Point — 0.5 inch




Burlington County


Burlington — 11 inches

Moorestown — 9 inches

South Jersey Regional Airport — 9.1 inches

Westampton Township — 9.4 inches

Delran — 10 inches

Medford — 10 inches

Marlton — 10 inches

Cooperstown — 9.7 inches

Mount Holly — 9 inches


Camden County


Springdale — 9.8 inches

Blackwood — 9.5 inches

Haddon Heights — 8.1 inches

Gloucester Township — 8 inches

West Berlin — 6.7 inches

Bellmawr — 6.5 inches

Cherry Hill — 7.5 inches


Gloucester County


Pitman — 9.8 inches

Mantua — 8 inches

Washington Township — 8 inches

Williamstown — 8 inches

West Deptford — 6.4 inches


Mercer County


Princeton — 13.6 inches

Hamilton Township — 10.3 inches

East Windsor Township — 11.5 inches

Ewing — 10 inches

Hopewell — 9.8 inches


Ocean County 


Jackson — 7.8 inches

Lakewood — 7.5 inches

Brick — 5.3 inches

Toms River — 4 inches




DELAWARE


Kent County


Woodside — 6.5 inches

Dover — 5 inches


New Castle County


New Castle County Airport — 4.5 inches

Hockessin — 6 inches

Bear — 4 inches


Stay with CBS3, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com for the latest weather conditions.


