TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Road crews on Monday were busy around New Jersey as a winter storm packing strong winds dumps heavy snow around much of the state. Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday declared a state of emergency in order to deploy resources as needed.

Murphy also closed all state government offices for nonessential personnel and the state’s six mega sites that distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

All New Jersey Transit trains and buses were suspended, except for the Atlantic City Rail Line. New York Waterway ferries also were suspended.

Trained spotters early Monday reported an inch of snow fell in Cape May County and there were 7 inches in Hunterdon County, the National Weather Service said.

A winter storm warning remained in effect until Tuesday for much of the state. Forecasters were predicting Sussex, Warren and Morris counties in the north could see additional snow accumulations of 16 to 22 inches.

The central part of the state could get an additional 10 to 15 inches.

