PLAINS, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Authorities in Luzerne County say a shooting apparently stemming from an argument over snow disposal during Monday’s storm left two people dead. The suspect was later found dead at his home.

Officials said the gunfire occurred just before 9 a.m. Monday in Plains Township.

Neighbors told WHTM-TV that they heard about a dozen shots.

District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said a husband and wife were found shot to death outside in the street. The body of the suspected shooter was later found inside a nearby residence, with his wound believed to have been self-inflicted. The county coroner pronounced all three dead just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Salavantis said the preliminary investigation indicates that there was a long-running dispute among the parties involved, but “this morning, the dispute was exacerbated by a disagreement over snow disposal.”

The shooter “exited his residence and fired upon the couple, killing both husband and wife,” she said.

The names of the three people weren’t immediately released.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Weather: Heaviest Snow, Strongest Winds Of Major, Multi-Day Winter Storm On The Way

Pennsylvania Secretary Of State Kathy Boockvar Stepping Down After Agency Bungles Ballot Referendum For Child Sex Victims

‘This Is A Big One’: New Jersey Gov. Murphy Tells Residents To Stay Indoors As Winter Storm Dumps Heavy Snow Across State