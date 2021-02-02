PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s snow emergency declaration has been lifted as crews are continuing their push to clear streets as quickly as possible. The days-long winter storm pummeled the area with several inches of snow.
“We had the melting pot and the storm of all storms. We had a combination of everything,” Philadelphia Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams said. “We had freezing rain, hail, we had snow that came down immediately at cold temperatures, and we had blustery conditions, so it was one of the most challenging storms that we ever faced in the department.”
More than 430 trucks have been tackling snow-covered city streets since Sunday. Fifteen to 20,000 tons of salt has already coated roadways and the snow removal process is far from over.
“Our primary and secondary streets are priority because of emergency vehicles, public transportation, people have to get to and from locations,” Williams said. “Now, residential locations, such as streets in South Philadelphia, North Philadelphia, and some in Germantown that are really small and tiny, almost 6 or 7 feet wide, we have to get small enough equipment to navigate through those streets.”
The multi-day, multi-layered storm has been daunting for streets department crews who converted sanitation trucks into snow plows, delaying trash and recyclables pickup for Monday and Tuesday by a week.
“Our plan tonight is to get those trucks back on sanitation duty after 6 p.m. tonight,” Philadelphia Managing Director Tumar Alexander said.
The winter storm dumped nearly 8 inches of snow in the city.
