PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia opened the doors Wednesday to a reorganized vaccine clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Mayor Jim Kenney and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley toured the clinic.
It is now being run by the Philadelphia Health Department in the wake of the Philly Fighting COVID controversy.
The city cut ties with the organization last month.
People who were given their first vaccine doses from Philly Fighting COVID at the convention center will begin getting their second shots here.
The city is also working on establishing more vaccine clinics.
“Trying to find locations that are conducive to people getting there by public transportation or on foot,” Kenney said.
The city plans to give out about 2,500 doses of vaccine at the convention center this week.
