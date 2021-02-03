PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia native Jazmine Sullivan is getting ready for her big moment at Super Bowl 55. The singing of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl is always a highlight of the night.

Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier got an exclusive with Sullivan as she prepares for Sunday’s performance.

There is a lot of pressure to hit the high note on the National Anthem — and Sullivan will be joining the list of all-time greats to do it.

The list of singers who’ve had notable National Anthem performances goes on and on, but there is one former singer in particular that makes Sullivan feel the heat.

“There is a lot of pressure I hear that this is the anniversary of Whitney Houston’s version and obviously nobody can do another version, a better version than Whitney but I’m just here to represent,” Sullivan said.

The Philadelphia native will join country star Eric Church to perform the first Super Bowl National Anthem duet since Aretha Franklin and Aaron Neville’s performance 15 years ago.

“I have not met Eric yet, I’m excited to meet him,” Sullivan said. “Think it will be cool to blend the different sounds of music and just show some unity.”

As for a potential anthem fail, the 33-year-old and 12-time Grammy nominee isn’t risking her voice.

“I’m definitely doing vocal rest, actually after today I’m done with press and I’m actually going to prepare for the Super Bowl and just take my time and do everything I need to do for that,” Sullivan said.

CBS3 is the place to watch Super Bowl 55. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. and kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is at 6:30 p.m.

