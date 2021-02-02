CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A powerful Nor’easter continues to slam the Philadelphia area as snow has accumulated in areas from the northwest Philadelphia suburbs to Delaware.

Here are some of the unofficial snow totals from around the region reported as of 9:07 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

These NWS observations are collected from a variety of sources, including trained spotters.

PENNSYLVANIA

Berks County

Bern Township — 24 inches
Reading — 23 inches
Huffs Church — 24.1 inches
Fleetwood — 23.5 inches
Mertztown — 21 inches
West Lawn — 18 inches
Wyomissing — 17.1 inches

Bucks County

Springtown — 31.2 inches
West Rockhill Township — 14 inches
Chalfont — 11.4 inches
Langhorne — 10 inches
Feasterville-Trevose — 9.5 inches
Yardley — 9.8 inches
Bensalem — 7.5 inches
Newtown — 6.8 inches

Chester County

East Nantmeal Townsihp — 13.6 inches
Pughtown — 11.2 inches
Uwchlan Township — 8 inches
Valley Forge — 10.2 inches
West Caln Township — 8 inches
West Chester — 4.5 inches
East Coventry Township —  11.6 inches
Glenmore — 8 inches

Delaware County

Broomall — 6.4 inches
Glen Mills — 5 inches
Chadds Ford Township — 7.6 inches
Upper Chichester Township — 5.7 inches

Lehigh County

Ancient Oaks — 30.1 inches
Lehigh Valley International Airport — 22.8 inches
Macungie — 24 inches
Emmaus — 22.3 inches



Montgomery County


Trappe — 12.6 inches

King of Prussia — 12.3 inches

Ambler — 11.5 inches

Lower Moreland Township — 9 inches

Glenside — 8.5 inches

Norristown — 8 inches

Wynnewood — 7.6 inches

Skippack — 13.9 inches

Eagleville — 12.9 inches

Lansdale — 8 inches


Philadelphia County


Philadelphia International Airport — 7.7 inches


 


NEW JERSEY


Atlantic County


Hammonton — 4.6 inches

Atlantic City International Airport — 1 inch


Burlington County


Westampton Township — 8.6 inches

Mount Laurel — 9.1 inches

South Jersey Regional Airport — 7.5 inches


Camden County


Cherry Hill — 7.5 inches

Haddon Heights — 7 inches

Springdale — 9.8 inches

West Berlin — 6.7 inches

Bellmawr — 4.8 inches




Gloucester County


Westville — 8 inches

West Deptford Township — 6.4 inches

Turnersville — 5.5 inches


Mercer County


Hamilton Township — 10.3 inches

East Windsor Township — 10.1 inches

Ewing — 10 inches

Hopewell — 8.8 inches


Ocean County 


Jackson — 5.8 inches

Toms River — 4 inches


 


DELAWARE


Kent County


Woodside — 4.5 inches


New Castle County


Hockessin — 5.5 inches

Bear — 4 inches


