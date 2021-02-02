PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A powerful Nor’easter continues to slam the Philadelphia area as snow has accumulated in areas from the northwest Philadelphia suburbs to Delaware.
Here are some of the unofficial snow totals from around the region reported as of 9:07 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
These NWS observations are collected from a variety of sources, including trained spotters.
PENNSYLVANIA
Berks County
Bern Township — 24 inches
Reading — 23 inches
Huffs Church — 24.1 inches
Fleetwood — 23.5 inches
Mertztown — 21 inches
West Lawn — 18 inches
Wyomissing — 17.1 inches
Bucks County
Springtown — 31.2 inches
West Rockhill Township — 14 inches
Chalfont — 11.4 inches
Langhorne — 10 inches
Feasterville-Trevose — 9.5 inches
Yardley — 9.8 inches
Bensalem — 7.5 inches
Newtown — 6.8 inches
Chester County
East Nantmeal Townsihp — 13.6 inches
Pughtown — 11.2 inches
Uwchlan Township — 8 inches
Valley Forge — 10.2 inches
West Caln Township — 8 inches
West Chester — 4.5 inches
East Coventry Township — 11.6 inches
Glenmore — 8 inches
Delaware County
Broomall — 6.4 inches
Glen Mills — 5 inches
Chadds Ford Township — 7.6 inches
Upper Chichester Township — 5.7 inches
Lehigh County
Ancient Oaks — 30.1 inches
Lehigh Valley International Airport — 22.8 inches
Macungie — 24 inches
Emmaus — 22.3 inches
Montgomery County
Trappe — 12.6 inches
King of Prussia — 12.3 inches
Ambler — 11.5 inches
Lower Moreland Township — 9 inches
Glenside — 8.5 inches
Norristown — 8 inches
Wynnewood — 7.6 inches
Skippack — 13.9 inches
Eagleville — 12.9 inches
Lansdale — 8 inches
Philadelphia County
Philadelphia International Airport — 7.7 inches
NEW JERSEY
Atlantic County
Hammonton — 4.6 inches
Atlantic City International Airport — 1 inch
Burlington County
Westampton Township — 8.6 inches
Mount Laurel — 9.1 inches
South Jersey Regional Airport — 7.5 inches
Camden County
Cherry Hill — 7.5 inches
Haddon Heights — 7 inches
Springdale — 9.8 inches
West Berlin — 6.7 inches
Bellmawr — 4.8 inches
Gloucester County
Westville — 8 inches
West Deptford Township — 6.4 inches
Turnersville — 5.5 inches
Mercer County
Hamilton Township — 10.3 inches
East Windsor Township — 10.1 inches
Ewing — 10 inches
Hopewell — 8.8 inches
Ocean County
Jackson — 5.8 inches
Toms River — 4 inches
DELAWARE
Kent County
Woodside — 4.5 inches
New Castle County
Hockessin — 5.5 inches
Bear — 4 inches
