HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is proposing a sweeping new plan to dramatically boost funding for public schools, to be supported by an increase in the state’s personal income tax rate. The governor outlined his budget plan on Tuesday.

Under the plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1, Wolf, a Democrat, will ask the Republican-controlled Legislature for what could approach $2 billion extra for public schools.

The biggest part of that, $1.35 billion, would be distributed to schools to their primary operations, like teacher salaries and supplies, on top of the $6.8 billion they currently receive.

“We can have a great public school for every child in every neighborhood in Pennsylvania, good job opportunities for everyone who wants them, and an economy strong enough to provide for everyone. It is possible to pursue a legislative agenda for this commonwealth that is good for families, good for businesses, and good for the economy,” Wolf said in a statement.

It’s not yet known if any of that extra funding would go directly to pandemic-related costs.

All of that money would go out through a five-year-old school funding formula designed to iron out inequities in how Pennsylvania funds the poorest public schools.

Schools also would receive another $200 million for special education aid, on top of the $1.2 billion they currently receive, in addition to other sums of money, the people said.

The personal income tax increase would take the rate to 4.49% from 3.07%, but increase the exemption for the lowest earners, the people said.

Under that scenario, the lowest earners would pay less in income tax, while approximately the top one-third of taxpayers would pay more, the people said.

Lawmakers last approved an increase in the tax in 2004.

