PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – All across our region, people are breaking out the shovels and snow blowers to dig themselves out after the storm dumped several feet of snow in some areas. Philadelphia lifted its snow emergency, but the storm’s effects will be felt for days to come.

For the last 24 hours, Philadelphians have been digging out after this days-long storm.

More than 430 trucks have been removing snow from city streets since Sunday, and crews have already used 15,000 to 20,000 tons of salt. And the work is not complete just yet.

This has been a big task for the streets department. Crews converted sanitation trucks into snowplows and that delayed trash and recycling pickup for Monday and Tuesday by a week.

But trash and recycling collections will resume Wednesday. Except there will be no rear driveway collections for the remainder of the week.

And the streets department is asking for patience.

“Our primary and secondary streets are our priority because of emergency vehicles, public transportation, people have to get to and from locations, but now residential locations such as streets in South Philadelphia, North Philadelphia and some in Germantown that are really small and tiny – almost six or seven feet wide – we have to get small enough equipment to navigate through those streets,” Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams said.

Eyewitness News caught up to people who are taking this snowstorm in stride.

“It’s one of the best things in life. Snow days, you get to shovel, you get to exercise, get out breath some air,” Michael Jaime, of South Philadelphia, said. “That’s what it’s about, the people. We all got to come together with all the crazy going on. We have to show that love for Philly, is love for Philly.”

Even though trash pickup resumes Wednesday, residents are told to expect delays as crews try to navigate these still messy roads.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

SNOW TOTALS: How Much Snow Fell In Your Neighborhood?

Owners Of Castaway Cove In Ocean City Asking For Public’s Help Finding Cause Of 4-Alarm Fire

New Jersey Weather: Flooding From Winter Storm Leaving Jersey Shore Roads Impassable Mess