OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The owners of Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City are asking for the public’s help to find what sparked a fire at the boardwalk attraction. On Saturday, a four-alarm fire gutted the arcade and some kid’s rides.
Now the owners want anyone with recent pictures from inside the building to share them to help investigators.
We’re told they will rebuild and plan to reopen in time for the spring.
