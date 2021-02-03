Crash Under Investigation After Truck Overturns On Roosevelt Boulevard In Logan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Investigators are working to determine if icy conditions led to a rollover crash on Roosevelt Boulevard. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, near North Ninth Street, in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood.
Authorities temporarily shut down the inner lanes of the Boulevard so crews could remove the pickup truck.
No one was hurt.
Some roads in the region may be icy after a multi-day storm dumped nearly 8 inches of snow in Philadelphia and nearly two feet in some parts of the region.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
SNOW TOTALS: How Much Snow Fell In Your Neighborhood?
Owners Of Castaway Cove In Ocean City Asking For Public’s Help Finding Cause Of 4-Alarm Fire
New Jersey Weather: Flooding From Winter Storm Leaving Jersey Shore Roads Impassable Mess