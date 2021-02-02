PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Philadelphia residents took some time to clean up a bit of the snow on Monday, which made the workload somewhat easier as the storm tapered off on Tuesday. But lingering morning snow flakes forced people to keep shoveling.

Plows, construction equipment and salt was seen being used to clear roadways day and night in the city during 2021’s first Nor’easter.

“I think the city has done a great job of keeping the main roads clear,” Manayunk resident Meryl said.

Plows have made countless passes on Main Street and other primary streets in Manayunk Tuesday, which is critical in the neighborhood notorious for its hills.

It’s already difficult to park on the small, narrow streets on a regular day and add the accumulated snow, neighbors are helping neighbors.

“I have a neighbor, she’s pretty old, so I helped her get out,” John, of Manayunk, said. “Shoveled her pavement, did mine as well.”

With all the fresh white powder falling from the sky, some felt it was the perfect time to get their workout in or a calming stroll in their neighborhood.

“I usually don’t like the snow,” Maggie Grehlinger, of Manayunk, said. “At first I was really upset, but now I’m outside and it’s really beautiful, so it’s nice.”

Philadelphia residents should keep in mind once the storm is done, you’ll have six hours to clear those sidewalks and those pathways must be at least 36 inches wide.

Plows are doing the work, but conditions are still not ideal.

Eyewitness News saw a number of accidents on Tuesday, so if you are out driving, be sure to slow down and use caution.

