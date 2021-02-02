KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Philadelphia’s suburbs are beginning the dig out process Tuesday after a winter storm pounded the region over the last two days. The storm dumped more snow than the region has seen in many years.

Plymouth Meeting got over 10 inches of snow.

City road crews worked in tandem to clear the roads before sunrise.

Bill Gallagher plowed parking lots through the night with virtually no sleep.

Plow crews in Plymouth Meeting are out overnight. @MontcoPA has extended their Code Blue Cold Weather Emergency until 10am Thursday @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/AvEQzXrHl1 — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) February 2, 2021

“The snow is very heavy,” Gallagher said. “The first 5 inches came down and it was really light. It was pretty quick. But when that ice came down for about four to five hours, then we had snow on top of it, it was super heavy.”

In King of Prussia, nearly a foot of snow covered sidewalks.

“Once the work is done and you’re able to walk around in the depth of the snow, it’s fantastic, and to take the dog for a walk,” Rich Lindelow said about shoveling snow.

It’s a chore that he’s been completing for two days now as he let his sons sleep in Tuesday morning.

“We were out early yesterday and then we came out later in the afternoon and then again this morning,” Lindelow said.

Meanwhile, his neighbors were out snow blowing and shoveling even as the snow continued to fall.

“When I was younger, we had storms like this all the time, so it’s nice to get this,” Lindelow said.

