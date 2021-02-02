BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Conditions in Bucks County are improving as people dig out. The snow started tapering off in Doylestown around 2 p.m., but now, many residents are digging out from over a foot of snow.

The scene at Main and State Streets is looking like something from a postcard right now with snow on the trees, street lights and sidewalk.

Throughout the day, road crews and residents alike spent Tuesday cleaning out and venturing out after a few days of being inside.

Kids of all ages breathed a sigh of relief that the storm is over and enjoyed the winter wonderland.

Bucks EMS says they had nearly 1,000 emergency calls since midnight last night with the brunt of the storm hit Bucks County overnight.

Schools were canceled Tuesday for in-person learning but some folks we caught up with, including some kids, made the best of this snow.

“Sledding with my friends. There was a big hill. Like three bumps and it was really fun,” said Evelyn Tricarihi.

The concern overnight is that the streets are mostly clear but they have that sheen to them. They are wet right now.

Emergency officials in Bucks County worried that as those temperatures dip, all this water on the roadways and the sidewalks will turn to ice-making conditions slippery.

They’re warning the public not to let their guard down.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.

